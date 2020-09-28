RCB Beat Mumbai Indians in Thrilling Super Over – Six Highlights

In another unbelievably thrilling game of this Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 28 September.

After being put in to bat, captain Virat Kohli could only manage another single-digit score but three batsmen notched half-centuries as RCB posted 201/3.

An outstanding partnership between Kieron Pollard (24-ball 60) and Ishan Kishan (58-ball 99) then helped MI close-in on the target, but the duo couldn’t help the team cross the line. After a dramatic 20th over, MI finished on 201/5, sending the match into the second Super Over of this IPL edition.

Mumbai posted 7/1 in their one over, a target Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers managed to achieve in six balls.

In both the team’s third game of the season, RCB registered their second win while Mumbai Indians slumped to their second loss. Here’s a look at the highlights from Monday’s tie.