Virat’s RCB Thrash Mediocre KKR, Register 82-Run Win at Sharjah

From 111/2 in 15 overs, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help RCB post 194/2 in their first game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season.

Then a clinical bowling performance by RCB – who brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Gurkeerat Mann to have an extra bowler – restricted KKR to 112/9 in their 20 overs.

With this win, Virat & Co replace Dinesh Karthik’s KKR at the third spot in the standings.