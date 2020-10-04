Jadeja 1st Player in IPL to Score 2k Runs & Scalp 110 Wickets

"I am humbled to be the only cricketer in the history of IPL to achieve the double. This will only push me to work harder and bring more glory to my country and my team. I hope that my family and the cricket-loving audience are proud of me," Jadeja said in a statement.

The 31-year-old has played a total of 174 matches so far in IPL (106 for Chennai Super Kings, 27 for Gujarat Lions, 14 for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and 27 for Rajasthan Royals).

The MS Dhoni-led side have not been in the best of form in IPL 2020 and have registered just one win out of the four games they have played so far. They will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their next game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.