IPL Thursday Preview: Confident Delhi Face Struggling Rajasthan

A struggling Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to get back to winning ways when they face a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

DC are happily sitting at the second spot on the table with eight points from five matches while RR are seventh in the eight-team competition with four points from five matches.

So far, DC have clicked all the boxes, with both their batsmen and bowlers living up to the expectations. The main reason behind DC's success is that they have been making collective efforts.