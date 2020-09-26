Expecting a Tough Match Against KXIP, Rahul’s Wicket Key: Buttler 

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to make it two out of two when they face Kings XI Punjab in their next IPL encounter and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is expecting a tough fight from the KL Rahul-led side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Buttler, who had missed the first game, said his team came out with a great performance against Chennai Super Kings in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter on Tuesday.

"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions," said Buttler as per a release shared by the Royals.