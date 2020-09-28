Watch: Royals Celebrate Their Record-Breaking Win Against KXIP

Adding to Smith’s compliments, RR head coach Andrew McDonald commended the skipper who scored a quickfire fifty opening the batting for RR. “Not much for me [to say after Smith] but Smudge’s (Smith) innings at the start and that partnership with Sanju was important.”

McDonald also applauded Jofra Archer’s two sixes, who according to him, has made a habit of coming in and hitting sixes from the ball one. He said that when you are chasing such a big total, you need people to keep chipping in and Archer did just that.

McDonald backed up Smith on complimenting the bowlers. He said that on a small ground like this, every ball counts and in the last five overs they came back strongly and gave them a little sniff at the target and that’s what they needed.

After being at 172-0 in 15 overs, KXIP scored just 22-2 in their next three ensuring a little comeback from the Royals’ bowling department.

The last honours were reserved for Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson. Tewatia also complimented Ankit Rajpoot (playing his first game for RR) and Tom Curran for that little comeback.