RR’s Poor Selection Strategy Has Led To Them Going off Track

It is that time of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when you start to sort out the haves and have nots. It is clear now that Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are clearly belonging to the have nots this season, thus far.

Kings XI Punjab have failed to get their campaign going mainly because of a lack of quality in their personnel, but Rajasthan really have no such excuses.

They have four of the best players in the world in their ranks –add one of the most sought-after young batsman wicket-keepers in India to the mix and they have a strong core to boot. That in itself should have been half the battle won. But that has not been the case.

Out of the four world-class players, one of them is the world’s best all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who will be available from Sunday when half the campaign is over.