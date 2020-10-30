Rajasthan Elect to Bowl First vs KXIP, Aaron Comes In For Rajpoot

With five wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are looking to further boost their playoff hopes while this is a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While KXIP (12 points) have turned it around after going on a dismal run in the first half of the season, RR (10 points) have been wildly inconsistent in the latter half of the season.

KXIP captain KL Rahul (595 runs from 12 matches) has been leading the batting from the front and has received good support from his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who missed last two games due to bruised knee.

Mandeep Singh has filled in for Agarwal in the last two games and scored an unbeaten 66 in his previous match in which KXIP beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.