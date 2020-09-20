IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Out on 5, Twitter Expresses Disappointment

Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener is at the receiving end of the criticism after not able to make his mark again. Opening in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi couldn’t add too many runs to the score after losing his partner in the second over.

DC was struggling after losing Dhawan early due to a mix-up between the two. The ball was swinging, keeping low, bouncing and doing every sort of thing but instead of trying to play himself in, Shaw went for a pull on Shami’s short ball, giving an easy catch to Jordan at mid-on.

Out on 5, leaving Delhi at 9/2 in 3.3 overs.