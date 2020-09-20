IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Out on 5, Twitter Expresses Disappointment
Prithvi Shaw, who hasn’t been consistent in IPL, gets out cheaply again
Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener is at the receiving end of the criticism after not able to make his mark again. Opening in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi couldn’t add too many runs to the score after losing his partner in the second over.
DC was struggling after losing Dhawan early due to a mix-up between the two. The ball was swinging, keeping low, bouncing and doing every sort of thing but instead of trying to play himself in, Shaw went for a pull on Shami’s short ball, giving an easy catch to Jordan at mid-on.
Out on 5, leaving Delhi at 9/2 in 3.3 overs.
This isn’t the first time that Shaw tried to go all out in an attempt to break the shackles and that was what frustrated cricket fans.Shaw is in his third season of the IPL and hasn’t really lit the IPL on fire yet. And, him making similar mistakes, again and again, hasn’t helped his cause.
In 25 games in the IPL, he has scored 598 runs with an average of around 24. While his failure to play according to the situation has been one of the concerns, his game of going for the glory from the start has come to hit his form and the Delhi side very hard.
Here are some of the reactions from cricket fans and experts:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.