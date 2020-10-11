IPL Points Table: RCB, KKR Climb a Spot Each Post Wins on Saturday

Chasing a target of 165 set by KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Punjab were cruising for much of the chase before losing their way in the last three overs, eventually falling two runs short of KKR's total of 164/6. With this loss, the KL Rahul-led side continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with just one win so far.

In the evening game of the IPL, RCB completed a comprehensive win over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their fifth loss in seven games this season. Chasing a target of 170, CSK could only manage 132/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Chennai continue to remain at the sixth spot after their Saturday match.