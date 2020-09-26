IPL 2020 Points Table: KKR Move to 5th Spot, SRH Remain Last

Opener Shubman Gill’s composed 62-ball 70* helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, 26 September.

Gill and English cricketer Eoin Morgan helped KKR survive an early wobble in their chase of 143 after SRH dragged themselves to 142/4 wickets in 20 overs. KKR finished at 145/3 in 18 overs.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost their campaign opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and with this win have moved up to fifth place in the IPL 2020 points table. David Warner-led SRH on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table, having registered two losses in two games so far.