KP Leaves IPL To Be With Kids; Picks Favourite to Win 2020 Title

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was on the commentary panel at the Indian Premier League (IPL), left the UAE for home to spend time with his children.

Forty-year-old Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Test matches and also played in the IPL for RCB and DC, said he ended his commentary stint at the lucrative league because he wanted to spend time with kids.

"I left the IPL as it's half-term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, every day," tweeted Pietersen.