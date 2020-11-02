Our Top 4 Batters’ Inconsistency Hurt Us: RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that their top 4 batters’ inconsistency in the middle of the tournament proved costly for their campaign, after his side’s 60-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders resulted in their ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Talking about what went wrong for the RR side this year, Smith said, “Obviously we started really well, we won our first two games, won our last two games before this one. In the middle, we were probably a little bit inconsistent. Our batters, our top 4-5, probably didn’t take enough responsibility throughout the whole tournament. You need your top 4 batters scoring consistently if you gonna go to the end of the tournament. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that this year.”

Looking back at their this year’s campaign, Smith said that close wins make the tournament for sides in the IPL but they should have also won the games in which they were in control of.