Orange, Purple Caps Stay With KL and Rabada, Archer Leads MVP Race

Kings XI Punjab skipper and opening batsman KL Rahul continued to wear the Orange Cap, leading the Indian Premier League run charts with 448 runs in eight games. He is followed by KXIP teammate and Ranji statemate Mayank Agarwal in the list, who has 382 runs.

CSK's Faf du Plessis (307), RCB's Virat Kohli (304) and DC's Shreyas Iyer (298) occupy the third, fourth and fifth places.

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada leads the wicket-takers' list for Purple Cap, with 18 scalps in eight matches.

The South African pace bowler is way ahead of his nearest competitors, Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians' duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami, all of who have 12 wickets.

These running caps are given to the highest run-scorer and the most wicket-taker in the tournament.