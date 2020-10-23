‘Not Just a Mentor but a Friend Too’: Morris on Steyn’s Company

"We have breakfast together. We have similar intensity. We both love skateboarding. He loves surfing, I love watching surfing. We have a similar sense of humour, and have similar taste in music," said Morris about his South African teammate who is four years older to him.

In a video uploaded by the RCB on Twitter, Steyn had said that all the young bowlers look up to him and Chris Morris.

"They are all speaking to Chris (Morris) and myself. It's nice to share knowledge," Steyn said to a question from teammate Parthiv Patel.