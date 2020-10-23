‘Not Just a Mentor but a Friend Too’: Morris on Steyn’s Company

“Dale is a legend. At 37, he’s doing what he’s been doing. He is not just a mentor but a friend too,” says Morris

Dale Steyn was dropped after playing 2 matches for RCB in IPL 2020.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris is enjoying his time with compatriot Dale Steyn in the team camp.

Steyn, the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 scalps, who has played just two games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB, has been an integral part of the team guiding the youngsters.

“Dale is a legend. At 37, he’s (still) doing what he’s been doing. He is not just a mentor but a friend too,” Morris told the media from the UAE on Friday.

The two share similar passions, which is why they spend a lot of time together in the bio-bubble.

"We have breakfast together. We have similar intensity. We both love skateboarding. He loves surfing, I love watching surfing. We have a similar sense of humour, and have similar taste in music," said Morris about his South African teammate who is four years older to him.

In a video uploaded by the RCB on Twitter, Steyn had said that all the young bowlers look up to him and Chris Morris.

"They are all speaking to Chris (Morris) and myself. It's nice to share knowledge," Steyn said to a question from teammate Parthiv Patel.

