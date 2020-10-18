WK-Batter Tim Seifert to Replace Injured Ali Khan at KKR: Report  

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for injured US pacer Ali Khan for the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in stuff.co.nz, Seifert, who was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)-winning team Trinbago Knight Riders, was a recent callup for the Brendon McCullum-coached KKR and will subsequently miss the first four Plunket Shield rounds in New Zealand.

Khan had been brought in as a replacement for English pacer Harry Gurney, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery before the start of IPL.