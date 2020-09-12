Trying to Find My Way Into the Team, Says MI’s Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has said he would strive hard to find a place in Mumbai Indians' world class bowling line up in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting 19 September in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians shelled out a staggering amount of Rs 8 crore to rope in Coulter-Nile during the auctions last year.

Coulter-Nile will be part of a seam attack that has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.