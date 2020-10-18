From 38/3, Quinton’s 53 & a Late Flourish Take MI to 176/6 vs KXIP

After a disastrous start, opener Quinton de Kock’s half-century and a late flourish by Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile pushed Mumbai Indians to 176/6 against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 18 October.

After choosing to bat, Rohit Sharma-led were reduced to 38/3 in the first 31 balls at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rookie bowler Arshdeep Singh removed opener Rohit Sharma (9), and number four batsman Ishan Kishan (7), in his first two overs of the day while pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a duck.