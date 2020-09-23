Rohit’s Match-Winning Knock Leads Mumbai to Big Victory Over KKR

Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday, 23 September to register their maiden win of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI captain Rohit Sharma's masterful 80 helped the defending champions post 195/5 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai then successfully defended their total, restricting Dinesh Karthik-led KKR to 146/9.

Three-time champions MI had lost their campaign opener to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. This was Kolkata’s first game of the season.