KKR Start Morgan Era With Loss, Go Down to MI Courtesy De Kock

It hasn’t been the start that Eoin Morgan would be hoping for in his first game game as skipper. Replacing Dinesh Karthik at the helm, Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to an 8-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 16 October.

Choosing to bat first, Pat Cummins (53*) and Morgan (39*) dragged the team to 148/5 after a clinical MI reduced KKR to 61/5 in 10.4 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In response, the defending champions cruised to an easy victory courtesy wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock’s 44-ball 78.

With this win, MI replace Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight games.