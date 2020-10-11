5 Big Moments: Mumbai Indians Hand Delhi Capitals Their 2nd Loss

Mumbai Indians handed Delhi Capitals only their second loss of the season in a closely-contested Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 11 October.

Choosing to bat first, Shreyas Iyer-led DC were restricted to 162/4 wickets in 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In response, the bowlers took the game deep in the run chase, but Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai eventually reached their target with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining.