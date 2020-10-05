‘Dhoni, the Leader’: Twitter Reacts to Him Guiding Mayank & KL
IPL’s official handle wrote saying none is better than Dhoni for analysing games, beyond the boundary of franchises.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for the last few years, has been seen as a mentor figure in the Indian team (when he was part of the squad and playing) and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legend of the game has played an important role in the development of youngsters coming through the ranks in both the formats.
A similar thing was on show on Sunday night after the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. After a 10-wicket comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Super Kings, Punjab opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul was seen in serious discussions with Dhoni about the tricks of the trade.
IPL’s Twitter handle wrote, “Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions.”
After the video dropped, the netizens applauded the way Mayank and Rahul were listening to MS Dhoni and appreciated the legend for always helping and guiding the youngsters.
They also appreciated it saying that this is the beauty of IPL, where so many players from different countries play with or against each other. It gives opportunities to youngsters to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of the game and share thoughts beyond the boundaries of their franchises, reflecting true sportsman spirit.
Here are some of the reactions:
