‘Dhoni, the Leader’: Twitter Reacts to Him Guiding Mayank & KL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for the last few years, has been seen as a mentor figure in the Indian team (when he was part of the squad and playing) and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legend of the game has played an important role in the development of youngsters coming through the ranks in both the formats.

A similar thing was on show on Sunday night after the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. After a 10-wicket comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Super Kings, Punjab opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul was seen in serious discussions with Dhoni about the tricks of the trade.