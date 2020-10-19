Momentum Swung Our Way After Shami’s Tremendous Super Over: Jordan

Kings XI Punjab fast bowler, Chris Jordan said that Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly to defend five or six runs in his super over and from then the momentum swung their way and they knew they could win the game in the second super over.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Jordan said that it would have been easy for them to drop their heads down after they got just five runs in their first super over, but the team had the belief that they could pull the game in their favour.