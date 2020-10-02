Shami’s Journey From Being an IPL Outcast to Purple Cap-Holder

Five years is a long time in life. But in cricket, it is a lifetime.

This story is from about five years ago when at the end of the 2015 World Cup, India had been knocked out in the semi-final (nothing new).

The heroes of India’s campaign had been their fast bowlers and, of course, Virat Kohli. The man leading the Indian attack was fast bowler Mohammed Shami who was slowly but surely establishing himself as a pre-eminent bowler.

But at the end of the World Cup, it came to light that Shami had been injured and played the tournament through the pain. He came to Delhi Daredevils, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, with that injury. There was a lot of interest around Shami and his presence in the squad. Previous years in the IPL had not exactly gone well for Shami, but this time it was different as he was coming off a fantastic run in the World Cup.