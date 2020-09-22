Mitch Marsh Likely to Be Ruled Out of the Entire IPL: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to be ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the ankle injury he sustained on the night of Monday, 21 September, according to news agency PTI.

Marsh, who was picked ahead of spin all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, came on to bowl in the fifth over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings. On the second delivery of the over, he sprained his ankle in an attempt to save a run, while diving towards his right. After the physiotherapist’s treatment, he could continue for only two more balls before the pain forced him to return to the dressing room.

The Australian cricketer couldn’t take further part in the match until he came in to bat when his side were 8 down after 18 overs. In an attempt to play a big hit, his weight transferred onto the injured leg and he was seen to be in visible agony as he walked off the field.