MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Both defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to bring their campaign back on track after suffering heartbreaking losses in their previous IPL contests when they meet on Thursday, 1 October.

KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)) IPL 2020 match:

When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 1 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) being held?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.