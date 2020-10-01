MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 1 October.
Both defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to bring their campaign back on track after suffering heartbreaking losses in their previous IPL contests when they meet on Thursday, 1 October.
KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target.
Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 1 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) being held?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?
The live streaming of match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin
