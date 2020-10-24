Preview: RR Keen To Brighten Playoff Chances With Mumbai Game

The 2008 Indian Premier league (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), may be placed at the seventh spot at the moment. However, the Steve Smith-led side is still afloat in the competition and would hope to strengthen their chances to qualify for the playoffs when they take on a confident Mumbai Indians (MI) here on Sunday.

While MI hold the top spot in the eight-team standings, Royals have managed just eight points from 11 matches so far. MI still have four more matches to play, and another win will seal a playoff berth, and a defeat could further worsen RR's already slim chances.