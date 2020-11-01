Preview: RR Look To Continue Charge for Playoffs vs KKR

Consecutive wins in their last two matches have given Rajasthan Royals (RR) hope for qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Steve Smith-led team will aim to capitalise from the situation when they face a deflated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Both RR (bet run rate -0.377) and KKR (-0.467) have equal 12 points each from 13 games. However, it is RR's superior net run-rate that gives them an edge. RR will be looking for a big win to stay ahead in middle of the jam-packed table with every team, except Chennai Super Kings (CSK), still afloat.

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson rediscovering their form has been the catalyst for RR in their recent matches while skipper Smith, Robin Uthappa, and Jos Buttler were also handy with the bat in their game against Kings XI Punjab.