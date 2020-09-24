IPL Game 6 Preview: KL Rahul, Mayank & Gayle Face Former Team RCB

Ahead of Thursday's clash, if Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) looked for motivation from their head-to-head IPL record, they would have been a bit disappointed as little separated the two teams; both have won 12 matches each since the IPL began in 2008.

After enduring umpiring errors, followed by a Super Over heartbreak, in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL Rahul-led KXIP would look open their account against Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Thursday.

Against DC, Punjab rode on Mayank Agarwal's blistering 60-ball 89 to approach the 158-run target. While the other Punjab players failed to leave an impact, and the team suffering hiccups at regular intervals, it was Mayank who single-handedly propelled Punjab and very nearly sealed a win.