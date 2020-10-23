Loss Against Kings XI Not a Wake-Up Call for DC, Says Rabada

One of Delhi Capitals' top performers this IPL season, pacer Kagiso Rabada believes their five-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab was not a "wake-up call" for the team.

"I don't know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it's just a loss and losses do happen. So it's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel," said Rabada on Thursday while addressing the media over a virtual press conference.

"We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We've talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well," he added.