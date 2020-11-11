Letting Go of Suryakumar Yadav Was KKR’s Biggest Loss: Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir said that letting go a player like Suryakumar Yadav was KKR’s biggest loss, as they didn’t keep him after the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Suryakumar Yadav has not been easily earned by Mumbai Indians. It’s probably the biggest loss KKR has ever had in 13 years,” said Gambhir to ESPNcricinfo.

Yadav has been in the form of his life after becoming a part of Mumbai Indians after the 2018 mega auction.