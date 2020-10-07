KKR’s Pacer Ali Khan Ruled Out of the IPL 2020 Due to Injury

Khan, the first player from the US to join an IPL franchise, was, however, unable to find a place in the playing XI in the four matches that KKR played till now in the tournament.

The right-arm fast bowler had come into the IPL on the back of a successful campaign at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 with the Trinbago Knight Riders – the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR – in which they won all 12 matches to seal the title. In the season, Khan took eight wickets in eight matches that he played.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side, with four points, is currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table and will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.