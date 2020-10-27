Knew I Could Help KXIP Win if I Stayed Till the End: Mandeep

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh said that he had the belief that he could win the game for his side if he stayed till the end, after the win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mandeep said, “I opened in the last game as well, they wanted me to have a go in the first 6 overs. I had a word with (KL) Rahul before the game, told him that let me play my game. Even if I take a few balls initially, I know I have the belief I can win games for the team, that’s what I did. And, Chris (Gayle) makes the game so easy.”