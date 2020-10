IPL 2020: KKR’s Pat Cummins Satisfied Despite Very Few Wickets

Despite taking just three wickets in 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) games, Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins is satisfied with his performance.

Cummins was picked for Rs 15.5 crore, the highest amount paid to buy a player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins, however, has failed to pick up wickets regularly for the franchise and has conceded 98.66 runs for every wicket he has taken.

"I feel like my rhythm and the ball is coming out quite nicely – I just haven't got the wickets, which sometimes can happen in this format," Cummins said on cricket.com.au's 'The Unplayable Podcast'.