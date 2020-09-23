KKR vs MI Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, 23 September.

Mumbai Indians will be looking for their first win of the season when they face KKR and stopping the mercurial Andre Russell will be a major part of their plans. Fast bowler Trent Boult said that he is looking forward to the challenge.

MI have won nine of the last 10 encounters against KKR. The one match they lost came last year when Russell took the match away from them with a 40-ball 80. The West Indies all rounder is known to be most effective during the death overs which is where Boult is expected to operate along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians: