IPL: Big Changes! Delhi Capitals Drop Shaw, Narine Returns for KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 24 October.

Spinner Sunil Narine, whose bowling action has been cleared by the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, was included in the KKR playing XI for the first time since 10 October.