IPL: 5 Talking Points as Dhoni’s CSK Choke, Lose to KKR By 10 Runs

Chennai Super Kings will wonder if they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Set a target of 168, Dhoni’s men got off to a solid start, racing to 90/1 in 10 overs. KKR looked set to drop two points again but won by 10 runs in the end, at Abu Dhabi, thanks to some inspired middle overs bowling.

CSK supporters will be frustrated at yet another poorly paced chase, eventually finishing at 157. Having scored 54/1 in their powerplay, Dhoni & Co will be wondering how they managed to end up needing 26 in the last over.

Having won the toss, skipper Dinesh Karthik elected to bat first, following in the footsteps of the victorious Mumbai Indians, who did the same at the same ground the previous day.