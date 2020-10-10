Gill, Karthik’s Fifties Take KKR to 164/6 After Slow Start vs KXIP

Englishman Eoin Morgan then came in to bat at No.4 for the first time this season, but could not pick up the pace of the innings with Gill. The duo took KKR to 60/2 in overs, and stitched a 49-run stand before Morgan was caught out for a 23-ball 24.

Captain Dinesh Karthik joined Gill at the crease, and went on to notch his highest score this season so far. The two stitched a crucial 82-run stand to steady KKR’s innings before Gill was run out for 57 (off 47 balls).

Karthik was also run out on the final ball of the innings.

KXIP youngster Arshdeep Singh was brilliant on the day, giving away just 2 runs in the two powerplay overs he bowled. The left-arm seamer picked up the wicket of Andre Russell (5) and finished with figures of 1/25. Mohammed Shami (1/30) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/25) also picked up a wicket each while Mujeeb Ur Rahman leaked 44 runs in his four overs.

Fourth-placed KKR have won three out of the five games they have played so far. On the other hand, Kings XI have been able to register just one win in their previous six games and are currently at the bottom of the points table.