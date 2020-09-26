A Shubman Show! KKR Beat Sunrisers by 7 Wickets, Register 1st Win

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow (5), successfully reviewed a caught behind decision that went against him off Pat Cummins in the fourth over, only to be bowled the very next ball of the over.

His fellow opener Warner then combined with Manish Pandey to add 35 runs before falling to Varun Chakravarthy for a 30-ball 36.

Pandey top-scored for SRH with 51 off 38 balls. He added 62 runs for the third wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), who was included in the squad in place of the injured Vijay Shankar.

KKR's record buy Pat Cummins – who was smashed for 49 runs in four overs in the last match – delivered a masterful performance on Saturday, returning with figures of 1/19. During the Powerplay overs, he gave away four runs in two overs and also picked up the wicket of Bairstow. Apart from Chakravarthy, Andre Russell was the third wicket-taker for KKR, having accounted for the wicket of Pandey.