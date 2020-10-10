Five Highlights From KKR’s Thrilling 2-Run Comeback Win Over KXIP

After choosing to bat first, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik finally found form as he smashed 58 off 29 balls to take his side to 164/4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In response, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a massive 115-run opening stand. But a flurry of wickets saw KXIP going from 143/1 in 17 overs after Mayank’s wicket to 162/5 in 20 overs, eventually falling 2 runs short of their target.

Here’s a look at five highlights from the thrilling encounter.