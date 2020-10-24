KXIP Stun Sunrisers, Defend 126-Run Total in Come-From-Behind Win

Youngster Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball with SRH needing 14 runs off the last over, and Sandeep Sharma and Priyam Garg at the crease. A single on the first ball followed by two wickets, a dot and then a run out, bowled the Sunrisers out for 114.

KXIP won the game by 12 runs with one ball remaining.

With this win, KXIP climb to the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches while SRH slip to the sixth place with 8 points.