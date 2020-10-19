2 Super Overs! KXIP Snatch Victory From MI With Hard-Fought Win

Chasing Mumbai Indians’ 176/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, KXIP captain KL Rahul had smashed a 51-ball 77 but was dismissed in the 18th over by Jasprit Bumrah (3/24).

KXIP needed 22 runs off the last two overs with Chris Jordan and Deepak Hooda at the crease.

Nathan Coulter-Nile went for 13 runs in the penultimate over. KXIP needed two runs off the last ball. Jordan hit the last delivery and ran for a double but fell just short of the crease, and was run out.

The match was tied and headed into a Super Over – the second of the day after the afternoon match was also decided by the one-over eliminator.