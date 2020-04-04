Kevin Pietersen Proposes ‘Condensed’ IPL Without Fans

The former star batsman expressed his thoughts on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

The IPL is important not just for players and franchises, but also for the people working behind the scenes, and this was not lost on Pietersen.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks.

"So, it's a more condensed tournament in three venues which we know are safe, which we know are secure," he said.