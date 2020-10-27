Indian Fast Men on Fire in IPL: Tyagi, Arshdeep, Nagarkoti, Saini

Rajasthan Royals' teenaged wiry pacer Kartik Tyagi cranked up the speeds in his early spell against the Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 25 October, with his fastest ball being timed 147.9 kmph.

Tyagi is not the only Indian to have impressed one and all in the ongoing T20 tournament. While seasoned pros like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are only adding to their reputations, the likes of Tyagi, Arshdeep, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Navdeep Saini among others have put in valuable shifts for their teams.