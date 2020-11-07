In-form SRH Hold Edge Against Inconsistent DC in Qualifier 2

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL.

For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan (525 in 15 games) has shone the brightest.

Prithvi Shaw’s (228 from 13 games) technique against top quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired for and Ajinkya Rahane (111 from 7 games) has had only one knock of note so far.

Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn’t bother the scorers twice.

However, the bowling unit has done well save a few occasions like the first qualifier, where the Mumbai Indians batting order took them apart.

Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets), Anrich Nrtje (20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13) have done exceedingly well in most of the games.

The Sunrisers’ batting line-up, which has gathered momentum over the last few games, is well aware of that, and the Orange Army’s premier all-rounder Jason Holder acknowledged the fact.

“What we have done in batting is that we have been aggressive upfront. David has obviously led the charge, well supported by (Wriddhiman) Saha.

“Jonny (Bairstow) has done an outstanding job and Manish (Pandey) has kept the momentum going,” Holder said when asked about their strategy to face the DC attack.

“And then we have the level-headedness of Kane (Williamson). Being good to come and finish games. So we don’t play names, we see the ball and strike the ball,” Holder said.

Saha’s groin injury, which ruled him out of the eliminator, might also keep him out of the second qualifier.

“We have faith in (Shreevats) Goswami. He has been around for some time and we need to give confidence,” said Holder, whose 13 wickets in six games along with crucial middle- order contributions, has been the ‘x factor’ for his side.