IPL 2020 to be Played in Sri Lanka or UAE: Reports

"We are yet to decide on the venue but in all probability it is going outside this year. The condition in India doesn't look suited to have so many teams come in at one or two venues and then create an atmosphere which will be safe for the players as well as the general public even though the games may be played behind closed doors.

"The race is between UAE and Sri Lanka and we will need to decide on where we host the league depending on the situation there with regards to the coronavirus pandemic. Logistics also need to be looked into, so we will decide soon," the official told IANS.

Sri Lanka’s cricket association had earlier expressed an interest in hosting the IPL and are in a strong position to do so now with schools reopening in the country and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases dropping to single digits. The UAE though hasn't seen a drop in cases with the around 400 to 700 people testing positive everyday.