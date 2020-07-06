IPL 2020 to be Played in Sri Lanka or UAE: Reports
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League could be played in Sri Lanka or the UAE.
While the ICC continues to delay making a final decision on the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year, the BCCI has reportedly decided to go ahead with their plans for the IPL, that’s slated to be played in the window that’s been marked out for the T20 WC.
While the league’s dates are likely to be from October to November, IANS has reported that the board is looking at a foreign venue for the IPL this year with Sri Lanka and the UAE being seen as front-runners.
"We are yet to decide on the venue but in all probability it is going outside this year. The condition in India doesn't look suited to have so many teams come in at one or two venues and then create an atmosphere which will be safe for the players as well as the general public even though the games may be played behind closed doors.
"The race is between UAE and Sri Lanka and we will need to decide on where we host the league depending on the situation there with regards to the coronavirus pandemic. Logistics also need to be looked into, so we will decide soon," the official told IANS.
Sri Lanka’s cricket association had earlier expressed an interest in hosting the IPL and are in a strong position to do so now with schools reopening in the country and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases dropping to single digits. The UAE though hasn't seen a drop in cases with the around 400 to 700 people testing positive everyday.
The 13th season of the Indian Premier League was slated to run from March end to May but was suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdowns across the world. The BCCI is now looking for an alternate window to host the league and the only time players from all teams and all countries will be available from 18 October to 15 November when Australia was scheduled to host the ICC T20 World Cup.
Slated to be a 16-team tournament, Cricket Australia have already voiced their concerns about being allowed to host such a big event by the Government and the ICC are expected to make a decision on postponing the league in the near future.
