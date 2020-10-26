Hitting Sixes Is Fun, I Enjoy It: Hardik Pandya After Loss To RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he finds hitting sixes fun and enjoyed doing it while talking about his swashbuckling innings of 60* off just 21 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hardik said that 195 was a good total on that surface. “Initially we were looking, when the second strategic time-out happened, we were looking more at 165-170 and obviously we got 25 runs more, which I thought was enough but credit goes to (Ben) Stokes and Sanju (Samson), they really batted well.”

Mumbai Indians were at 121/4 at the end of 16 overs with Saurabh Tiwary at 18 (19) and Pandya batting at 6 (7). In the last four overs, MI scored 74 runs, out of which 54 runs came in the two overs, bowled by Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi.