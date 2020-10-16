Got Our Bowling Game Plan Wrong, But Felt 171 Was Enough: Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris said that they leaked a few boundaries and got their bowling game plan slightly wrong as according to him they had enough total on the board against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), on Thursday, 15 October.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Morris said that they should have defended that total, which was enough on that surface but they will take confidence from the fact that they took it to the last ball when it looked over by the second last over.

Needing 11 runs off the last three overs, KXIP scored just 10 runs in 2.3 overs with 1 run required off the last 3 balls. KL Rahul played a dot ball and on the next ball, Chris Gayle got run-out and the equation was one needed off the last ball with a new batsman on strike. However, incoming Nicholas Pooran got a loopy full-toss and he hit it for a six, even if it hit the toe-end of the bat.