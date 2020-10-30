Glad That Gaikwad Is Showing His Class: CSK Coach Fleming

However, it wasn’t an easy ride for his side on Thursday as after the 68-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Gaikwad was broken, the CSK innings lost its momentum, as they lost two more wickets in quick succession. The CSK were once in a comfortable position when they needed 55 runs off 39 balls with 9 wickets in hand, but they could score only 25 runs in the next 17 balls with the loss of 3 wickets.

Asked if he and the team got nervous when the game got tight in the ends after they were favourites to win at one stage, Fleming said that they were in a good position but it’s always difficult for a new batsman coming in to score from the first ball. He added that after the partnership was broken, KKR came back into the game nicely and it took a bit of luck and a few twists for them to get over the line.