IPL 2020: 5 Young Indian Batsmen Showing Their Mettle This Year

One of the highlights in the IPL 2020 matches that have been played so far has been the performance of young Indian batsmen who have announced themselves on the big stage against some of the best bowlers in world cricket.

Batsmen like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Devdutt Padikkal have impressed many in the cricket fraternity with both their batting skills and ability to handle pressure while playing at the big stage in the Indian Premier League 2020 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

25-year-old Sanju Samson, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been in astounding form in the ongoing tournament, scoring 167 runs in three matches for the Steve Smith-led side. He has scored these runs at a brilliant strike rate of over 200, including two half-centuries and has in fact guided his team to two wins in the three matches they have played so far.